//VFD: Fire Hydrants and Yard Sale Signs a Bad Combo

VALDOSTA – A fire hydrant with a yard sale sign taped to it has drawn scrutiny from Valdosta Fire Department Lieutenant Jeff Talley. Lt. Talley drove past the sign posted on the corner of Hill Avenue and Ray Lane
This, he pointed out, could have slowed down attempts to save a life. “You’re not supposed to have anything blocking those to provide us immediate access to it in case we have an emergency response to that location,” Talley told WALB. “Take few seconds to think, maybe this may not be the best place to put it,” said Talley.