//VCS Early Dismissal Friday for Homecoming

VALDOSTA – This is a reminder about Valdosta High School homecoming that was rescheduled for Friday, October 26, 2018. Valdosta City Schools will have early dismissal on this day to allow for participation and/or celebration in the homecoming parade that starts at 3:30 p.m. However, please remember that lineup begins at 2:30 p.m. for those participating in the parade. Dismissal for this day is as follows:

Valdosta High – 12:30 p.m.

VECA – 12:30 p.m.

HLC – 12:30 p.m.

Elementary Schools – 1:00 p.m.

Middle Schools – 1:30 p.m.

Each school’s principal will notify parents about early dismissal procedures.