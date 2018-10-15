//Valdosta Wildcats Traveling to Lee County Oct 19

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Lee County on Friday, October 19, with a 7:30 pm kickoff.

Tickets will go on sale at the Valdosta Ticket Office on 1204 Williams Street beginning Wednesday, October 17. All tickets sold in advance will be $7. Any tickets purchased at the gate in Lee County will be $10.00.

The ticket office hours are as follows: Wednesday and Thursday from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and Friday from 8:00 am until 12:00 pm.

For more information contact Coach Reginald Mitchell at (229) 671-6049.