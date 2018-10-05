//Valdosta Police Welcomes New Officers

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Friday, October 5, four new officers were sworn in at the Valdosta Police Department. Zachary Fletcher, Shaun Jones, Jeremy Nelms and Ishmeal Washington are the newest members of Valdosta’s police force.

Judge Jim Tunison led the swearing-in ceremony. The officers were joined by their families and VPD staff.

The four were hired on by VPD in August. They started the police academy just several weeks later after participating in in-service training with the VPD training division. On September 21, Fletcher, Jones, Nelms, and Washington were certified through the Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.).

“It’s a strong bonding process, a lot of comradery and drive between each other,” said Officer Shaun Jones, “I wanted to serve my community that I’m living in, and make sure it’s safe for everyone.”

The group will start Field Training in one week, which usually lasts for about ten weeks.