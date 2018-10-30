//Valdosta Police Nab 2 for Armed Robbery

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Monday, October 29, 2018, at 12:57 a.m., Valdosta police officers were dispatched to a local motel in the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue.

Lowndes County emergency operators had received a call reporting a robbery.

The victim advised that while at a local motel room, a subject assaulted and robbed him. The victim had a serious visible injury to his face.

Through the investigation it was learned that two known acquaintances of the victim, now identified as Antonio Young, 37, and Heather Weldon, 24, lured the victim to a hotel room where he was attacked.

The victim was struck in the face with a firearm and then robbed at gunpoint.

Both Young and Weldon were taken into custody and transported to the Lowndes County Jail.

Arrest warrants were presented to the Lowndes County Magistrates Court and were signed for the following violations:

Antonio Young was charged with Armed Robbery (FELONY); Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony (FELONY); Aggravated Battery (FELONY); Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon (FELONY).

Heather Weldon was charged with Armed Robbery (FELONY).

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

“The Valdosta Police Department is grateful to the officers who investigated this case and were able to get these two dangerous individuals off of the streets before they could harm anyone else,” said Lieutenant Adam Bembry.