//Valdosta Medical Clinic Helps Medicare Beneficiaries Get Affordable Healthcare

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Medical Clinic announced on Tuesday, October 30, 2017, success in helping local Medicare beneficiaries receive affordable healthcare. Valdosta Medical Clinic is a leading participant in an Accountable Care Organization (ACO) called Privia Quality Network – Georgia (Privia). This ACO received national recognition from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for providing high-quality care at lower costs for Medicare beneficiaries.

Privia Health is a national physician practice management and population health technology company that partners with leading doctors to keep people healthy, better manage disease, and to reward providers for delivering high value care. Through its physician groups, accountable care organizations (Privia Quality Network), and population health management programs, Privia works in close partnership with health plans, national payers, and employees to better align reimbursements to quality and outcomes. Privia’s proprietary technology platform, combined with an innovative approach to patient engagement and physician-driven wellness, focuses on building a better healthcare delivery system and a healthier patient population.(www.priviahealth.com @PriviaHealth)

Valdosta Medical Clinic’s work with Medicare patients in Valdosta contributed to Privia saving CMS $10 million as part of the 2017 Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP). Privia achieved the highest savings rate of any ACO based exclusively in Georgia. This was possible because of efforts across the group to reduce the administrative burdens placed on physicians and medical staff so they could focus more on delivering great care to their patients.

“Tremendous work is being done by the providers at Valdosta Medical Clinic to give patients in Valdosta the care they need, when they need it, and in a way that doesn’t break the bank,” said Dr. Jim Sams, CEO of Privia Medical Group – Georgia. “This national recognition from CMS is a tribute to the work being done by Valdosta Medical Clinic and the other practices in the Privia ACO to help patients manage their health and reduce waste in the healthcare system.”

CMS also reports that Privia’s Medicare patients had the lowest rate of Emergency Room (ER) visits and admits per thousand in the state of Georgia. This is a significant success because it demonstrates how Privia physicians manage an effective care plan for their patients, allowing them to avoid expensive trips to the ER.

Valdosta Medical Clinic partnered with Privia in November 2016.