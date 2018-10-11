//Valdosta Man Shot, Killed During Home Break-In

Share with friends













MADISON CO, Fla – Major David Harper of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at approximately 9:17 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence located on South SR. 53 in response to a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival deputies located a white male, later identified as Anthony Lee Martin of Valdosta, on the ground near the back-sliding glass door of the residence. Martin was suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest. The residence was occupied by the homeowner, two additional adult females and a small child. Deputies secured the scene and immediately requested assistance from Madison County EMS. Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrived to conduct the investigation.

The investigation determined that one of the females began receiving threatening text messages from Martin implying that he was on his way to the residence from Clyattville, Georgia. A short time later Martin arrived parking his vehicle in the driveway of a vacant house located next door to the residence. Martin approached the residence on foot and forced entry through a sliding glass door. The homeowner attempted to push Martin back out the door when Martin reportedly raised a large kitchen style knife in a stabbing motion. The homeowner was armed with a handgun and fired one round at close range striking Martin in the chest ending the attack.

Martin, date of birth October 8, 1986, was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The homeowner has not been charged with any crime and there were no other injuries reported to anyone else inside the residence. This case remains under investigation.