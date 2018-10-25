//Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority Approves Development Agreements

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – At their regularly scheduled monthly board meeting, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority (VLCDA) Board of Directors voted on and approved two development agreements that benefit the growth of local existing industries.

Both CJB Applied Technologies, LLC, an affiliate of CJB Industries, Inc. and Virtual World Technologies will expand their footprint in Valdosta-Lowndes County with additional capital investment and job growth.

The first vote was for, CJB Applied Technologies who is moving out from under the umbrella of CJB Industries into a standalone facility to support its continued growth in applied research and development in chemical and biological markets. The VLCDA Board of Directors voted to convey an 8.4-acre tract of land in Miller Business Park to CJB for construction of their new facility.

The new facility will be approximately 10,000 square feet and will represent a capital investment of $2,500,000. CJB plans to create up to 10 jobs with the new division.

VLCDA Board of Directors also voted to approve the sale of a four acre corner lot in Hahira Business Park for expansion of Virtual World Technologies, a managed technology services provider that addresses core security and management needs of businesses.

The 7,500 square foot expansion is due to max capacity at their current location. Virtual World Technologies plans to hire 10 additional full-time employees and the projected capital investment for this project is $1,400,000.

“It is always great when our board votes to approve development agreements for our existing industries to help them grow and prosper in our community”, said Andrea Schruijer, executive director of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority. “Investments into capital and job creation in Valdosta and Lowndes County is important, because it enhances the economic vitality of our community”, said Schruijer.

Also, during the October Board of Directors meeting, board members approved the fiber infrastructure agreement with Windstream Communications in Hahira Business Park. The infrastructure agreement will allow fiber to be extended to the end of the park to serve existing industries with more reliable internet connection and capabilities.

“Our staff continues to work diligently with our existing industries to insure continued growth and success in Valdosta-Lowndes County”, said Schruijer.