//Valdosta High Speech & Debate Joins Prestigious 100 Club

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta High School Speech & Debate Program was recently admitted into the National Speech and Debate Association’s prestigious 100 Club for the 2018-19 school year. The VHS Speech and Debate Team ranks in the top twenty percent of schools nationwide and the number five school in Georgia. According to J. Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the NSDA, “This milestone is remarkable because it demonstrates outstanding commitment to teaching students essential life skills – including communication, research, listening, writing, and organization.”

Students earn points and degrees in the NSDA’s honor society, the National Forensics League, based on competitive and service-related activities, ranging from the Degree of Merit with 25 points to the Degree of Premier Distinction with 1,500 or more points. The VHS chapter achieved a total of 100 or more degrees last year.

The VHS Speech & Debate Team under the leadership of head coach, Pamela Childress, and assistant coach, Brianna Crockett competes in both Georgia and Florida.