//Valdosta High School Rescheduling Homecoming Festivities

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After much thought and consideration, Valdosta City Schools and the administration of Valdosta High School have decided to reschedule all Homecoming festivities.

The parade, halftime celebration and dance will be moved to the final home game of the season. Friday, October 26, will be an early dismissal day as the Homecoming Parade will take place at 3:30 pm, the halftime announcement of the Homecoming Court and Queen will also be that evening during the game against Northside Warner Robins. That same evening we will celebrate Senior Night during our pregame activities. The Homecoming Dance will be on Saturday, October 27. Any tickets that have been purchased will be honored on October 27.

Valdosta High is waiting to hear from officials in Coffee County as to whether or not they will be able to travel over for the game scheduled on Friday, October 12.

They are still assessing the areas around our schools for damage and power outages. An announcement will be made around noon today about returning to school and playing the game on Friday, October 12.

They are “very thankful that our area was not impacted as severely as predicted.”