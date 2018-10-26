//Valdosta Gains a Surcheros

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Surcheros on North Oak Street Extension has been open since April 2018 and doing big business. They held an ribbon cutting ceremony at their newest location in Valdosta on Thursday, October 25, 2018 to make it official.

The tex-mex-fresh-based restaurant was founded by its CEO, Luke Christian, from Douglas. “I wanted to share a taste of the good stuff with folks back home,” Luke said of opening his first location in Douglas in 2007. Christian, who is a devoted Christian, is also dedicated to immersing his business in the community and looks forward to collaborating with Valdosta.

Franchise owners Doug Puryear and Brian Smith, from Blackshear, were on site, along with some long-time employees, like Manager Austin Deloach, Hannah Roberts, and Director of Marketing & Franchise Support Deborah Kirkland.

“We have superior guest service,” Kirkland said. “We push that as much as we do having the freshest food possible. We have 25 options of how to make your burrito exactly how you want it.”

Kirkland pointed out that Surcheros is customer-friendly for those with food allergies.