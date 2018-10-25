//Two Children Struck While Boarding School Bus

SOURCE: WALB
COLQUITT CO., GA – Two elementary school students were hit Thursday, October 25, 2018, by a vehicle as they were crossing the road to board their school bus around 6:45 a.m. on Thigpen Trail in Colquitt County.
The driver of the vehicle ran the stop sign on the bus, Colquitt County School Superintendent Doug Howell said.
One child was airlifted to Macon, and the other to Tallahassee. The identities of the children have not been released yet.
The Georgia State patrol is investigating the incident.