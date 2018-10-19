//Terror in the Wild: Halloween Gets Spooky at Wild Adventures

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Within the hour, the Wild Adventures Halloween attraction, “Terror in the Wild,” will scare you good and silly.

This weekend enjoy it starting today, Friday, October 19, at 5 p.m. and tomorrow, Saturday, October 20, at 6 p.m.

At dark, your worst terrors come to life amidst shrills & chills during Wild Adventures’ most horrifying nighttime event of the season. Terror in the Wild runs Friday & Saturday nights, September 21 – October 27, 2018.

WARNING: This event is not recommended for children 12 and under. Costumes, masks and face paint are prohibited.