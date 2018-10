Share with friends













OCILLA, GA – Airing tonight at 10 p.m. on NBC’s Dateline is “Small Town Secret” about the disappearance of high school teacher and former beauty queen Tara Grinstead from Ocilla in October 2005 after attending a local event.

Although two have been arrested in the case, Bo Dukes and Ryan Duke, there are still unanswered questions that the family and community have.

The Dateline episode will interview those who knew Grinstead and take a fresh look at this still raw case.