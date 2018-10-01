//Sunday Raceway Robbery Leads to Four Arrests

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Sunday, September 30, 2018 at approximately 1:34 am, E911 dispatchers received an emergency call for police service, reported that the Raceway convenience store located at 1406 North St. Augustine Road had just been robbed.

Upon arrival, VPD officers were told by store employees that a subject described as a black male offender entered the business armed with a handgun and demanded money. The subject stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the area.

Valdosta Police Department Person’s Crimes detectives and Crime Scene Technicians from the Valdosta/Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory responded to the scene to assist in the investigation.

According to a witness, the subject got into a vehicle described as a black sports utility vehicle which headed onto I-75 in a southbound direction.

A description of the offender and the vehicle were immediately disseminated to all area law enforcement. Within minutes, deputies with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle matching that description in the 1800 block of West Hill Avenue.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle to investigate. During the traffic stop, evidence was observed that connected the occupants to the armed robbery. Valdosta Police Department detectives met with Lowndes County deputies to continue the investigation. As a result, all four occupants (three adults and one juvenile) of the vehicle were taken into custody. The adults were transported to the Lowndes County Jail without incident. The juvenile was turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Walter Lee Anderson III, 28, was charged with Armed Robbery (FELONY), Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime (FELONY), and Giving a False Name (Misdemeanor).

Jarvaz Coutney Miller, 26, was charged with Armed Robbery (FELONY), and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property-Firearm (FELONY).

Demetrius Jamall Aikens, 27, was charged with Armed Robbery (FELONY).

A 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (FELONY).

“The Valdosta Police Department appreciates the witnesses in this case for providing valuable information that assisted in the identification of the offender vehicle,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “The Lowndes County Deputies did an outstanding job in quickly identifying and stopping the vehicle that was involved in the armed robbery. As a result of the teamwork between the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the Valdosta Police Department, these dangerous offenders were taken off the street.”