//Student Multimedia Accelerated Learning Lab at MBE

VALDOSTA – The SMALLab was installed at Moulton-Branch Elementary on Monday and fifteen staff members were trained to use it.

It was purchased by ABM, the LCS energy savings contractor. Due to the recent donation of a SMALLab (Student Multimedia Accelerated Learning Lab) teachers and students are up and moving as they learn at Moulton-Branch Elementary School. SMALLab provides opportunities for students to access and manipulate standards in many game-like and fun activities.

SMALLab development has resulted from years of research, supported in the early stages by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the National Science Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation, and Intel Research. The SMALLab website reports an 86 percent increase in student learning and a 33 percent improvement in teacher performance. MBE teachers and students are excited to be the first in this area to benefit from this 3D learning environment.

Photo 1: MBE’s Principal – Dr. Debbie Brantley

Photo 2: Suzanne Troy, Dan Farnam, John Trionfo (Trainer)