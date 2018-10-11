//SGMC Now Providing CareSource for Medicaid Recipients

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – As a provider for the CareSource, local Medicaid patients will be able to use a wider selection of SGMC’s service lines and clinics. According to CareSource, there are 1300 individuals who are covered by CareSource that live within a 60 mile radius of the SGMC Main Campus.

“We are pleased to be a provider in the CareSource network,” said SGMC COO Dr. David Schott. “CareSource serves Georgia families enrolled in the Peachcare for Kids program, Georgia Medicaid and women enrolled in the Planning for Healthy Babies® program.”

As a service provider, area residents will no longer have to travel to neighboring communities for care.

Founded in 1989, CareSource is one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, the company has built a legacy of providing quality health care coverage for Medicaid consumers.

For more information on whether or not a particular service is covered, or for information, contact www.caresource.com.