//SGMC Acquires Surgical Practice of Dr. Pat Pennington

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has purchased the general, vascular and thoracic surgery practice of G.P. “Pat” Pennington, MD, PhD. His practice will be renamed SGMC General Surgery, North Oak Street. The practice will remain in its current location at 2704 North Oak Street, Suite C-2. The telephone number also remains the same, 229-247-2122.

Dr. Pennington is no stranger to the Valdosta community. He has maintained a successful private surgical practice in Valdosta for over 29 years. As an affiliated member of the SGMC Medical Staff, Dr. Pennington has served in numerous positions including Chairman of the Department of Surgery, Chief of Thoracic Surgery, Medical Executive Committee and various patient safety and quality committees.

A native of Anniston, Ala., Dr. Pennington grew up in Jasper, Fla. He received a PhD in Anatomy in 1971 from the University of Mississippi Medical Center and began medical school at Louisiana State University later that same year. Dr. Pennington received his Doctor of Medicine degree in 1975 and completed his internship and residency at Louisiana State University Medical Center.

Dr. Pennington is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons. His training, knowledge and experience includes the management of surgical conditions related to the abdomen, breast, digestive tract, endocrine and vascular system.

For appointment information, contact the office at (229) 247-2122.