//SGMC Acquires Surgical Associates of Valdosta

VALDOSTA – South Georgia Medical Center has purchased Surgical Associates of Valdosta, the general and vascular surgery practice of Drs. Harvey Miller, Dallas Miller and David K. Parker. The practice will remain in its current location at 2704 N. Oak Street, Bldg F but will be renamed SGMC General Surgery, N. Oak Street, Building F. The phone number remains (229) 242-4996.

As a general surgeons Drs. Miller, Miller & Parker perform a wide range of surgeries and operations, usually focusing on areas and organs of the abdomen.

Harvey Miller, MD graduated from Medical College of Georgia in 1978 and has been in practice for 39 years. He completed a residency at University of Texas Health System.

Dallas M. Miller, MD graduated from Medical College of Georgia in 1983 and has been in practice for 34 years. He completed a residency at Medical College of Georgia. Dr. Miller also specializes in Vascular Surgery.

David K. Parker, MD graduated from Medical College of Georgia in 1990 and has been in practice for 25 years. He specializes in general surgery including minimally invasive laparoscopic procedures and daVinci robotic-assisted surgeries.

For more information on the hours, services and procedures offered, contact the office at (229) 242-4996.