//Sewer Spills in Valdosta Causing Distress in Florida Communities

Source: WCTV

MADISON COUNTY, FL – Spills at water treatment plants in Valdosta have caused concern in Florida communities. Officials in Madison County, located down the Withlacoochee River from Valdosta’s Withlacoochee Treatment Plant, cited 300,000 gallons of sewage released in to the river earlier this summer.

Madison County, Florida is now teaming up as part of the Regional Planning Council, made up of representatives from 12 North Central Florida counties to form a task force focusing on prevention, cause, and what can remedy the problems.

Organizers also want to see immediate notification when a spill occurs, which they believe is not yet happening. The WWALS Watershed Coalition is asking for the same.

Over the last few years the City of Valdosta has invested million of dollars to improve the wastewater treatment plants, including building a new multi-million dollar facility in 2016. WWALS Watershed Coalition has started a petition that asks for the state of Georgia to require immediate reports of spills. The group is also asking local municipalities to support its water quality testing program to help keep the rivers clean.

The task force is striving to start developing a strategic plan in the next two months.