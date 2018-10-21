//Sallas Mahone First Grade Teachers “Rocked their School”
First grade teachers at Sallas Mahone Elementary joined thousands of educators around the world in September to create outside-of-the-box educational learning experiences for their students.

Rock Your School is a national initiative for teachers to stretch and challenge their instructional practices. First grade students had opportunities to participate in fun learning opportunities that incorporated the rock n’ roll theme!

PHOTO: Holly Penland, Ellen House, Melanie Coile, Natalie Noles, Laura Sigers, Brandi Godwin, Marian Lyons, Katie McRee, Gerri Brown

