//Roy Hart New Quitman Police Chief

QUITMAN – Following nearly a year of strife, the Quitman Police Department has got a new Chief at its helm.

Longtime lawman Roy Hart has stepped in, after six Quitman police officers jumped ship – followed by its police chief.

Hart was previously employed by the Quitman Police Department from 2003 – 2009, and has been in law enforcement since 1987. He was also a strong presence with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, under both Sheriffs Ashley Paulk and Chris Prine. Hart also ran for sheriff against Freddie Taylor, Calvin Troy, Chris Prine and J.D. Yeager in 2008.

