//REACH Signing Day Names Scholars

Share with friends













LOWNDES – Lowndes County School System is very excited to enter into its second year as a REACH (Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen) Georgia School System. REACH is currently in 134 school systems throughout the state Georgia, with hopes of expanding to all 180 counties.

Congratulations to LCS’ 2nd Cohort of REACH Scholars: Lillian Gilder, Hahira Middle School; Jessica Kwak, Hahira Middle School; Keshanna Boatwright, Lowndes Middle School; Jacqueline Lopez, Lowndes Middle School; and Vincent Tabor, Pine Grove Middle School. These students participated in REACH Signing Day where they signed their commitment form and pledged to adhere to the REACH Scholars guidelines which will ensure that they will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship with the possibility of those funds doubling.

Damon Arnold, WALB, was the guest speaker. He encouraged the REACH Scholars to work hard, believe in themselves, and to never give up. Damon shared his college experiences and the positive impact a good education has had on him, a first-generation college graduate.

REACH Georgia is the state of Georgia’s first needs-based mentorship and scholarship program, launched by Governor Deal as a key component of the state’s Complete College Georgia Initiative. REACH Georgia’s mission is to ensure that Georgia’s low income, academically promising students have the academic, social, and financial support needed to graduate from high school, access college, and achieve postsecondary success.

We are grateful for the monetary donation from The Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation and Lowndes Education Improvement Foundation to REACH Georgia. These generous donations will allow each of these REACH Scholars to receive $10,000 in college scholarship funds.