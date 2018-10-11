//President Trump Declares Federal State of Emergency in Georgia

Share with friends













This will authorize Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to coordinate relief efforts and resources to Georgia’s disaster-ravaged areas, making funds available for debris removal.

Governor Nathan Deal declared a State of Emergency in Georgia for 92 of 159 counties, and expanded it to include 16 more counties on Wednesday. Fifteen hundred National Guard troops were also activated in anticipation of mass destruction. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia delegates then urged President Trump to hurry up resources to the state yesterday.

President Trump will visit Georgia next week. Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to visit Atlanta today, but was forced to cancel as a result of Hurricane Michael.

AJC reported 12 Republicans and four Democrats wrote in a letter to President Trump, “Given the potential catastrophic impact that this hurricane may have on Georgia, the state and federal government must work together in order to help reduce the potential loss of life and destruction of property.”