//Prayer Vigil Tuesday at Courthouse for Hurricane Michael Victims

VALDOSTA – On Tuesday, October 24, 2018, City of Valdosta Public Information Officer Paige Dukes organized a prayer vigil on the steps of the historic courthouse downtown at 6:30 p.m.

A generous turnout, Pastor Jim Elliott presided.

Asked what brought her out, Valdosta citizen Barbara Stratton replied, “You can never have enough prayer.”

Because Valdosta was fortunate to have been spared by most of Hurricane Michael’s damage, citizens felt compelled to raise their prayers and faith to help those in surrounding areas who were not.