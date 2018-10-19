//Prayer Service for Hurricane Michael Oct 23: For Those Less Fortunate, for Our Own Grace

Share with friends













3VALDOSTA – Many of our neighbors to the west and to the south will be recovering from the impact of Hurricane Michael for many months to come. In addition, our community continues to provide personnel and other resources to affected areas. As a result, a prayer service has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 23, from 6:30 – 7:00 p.m., on the historic courthouse square, 108 East Central Avenue. Officiants will pray for our military responders and those relocated due to facility damage, our public safety responders and volunteers, and those communities focused on recovery.

Lowndes County was notably spared by Hurricane Michael, and it is important that we express our thanks and our support for those that were not so lucky.