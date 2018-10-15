//Post Hurricane City of Valdosta Blood Drive Needs You

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – After a storm such as Hurricane Michael the blood supply goes to an all-time low – the City of Valdosta blood drive could make a big difference in replenishing the blood on the shelves and sending it to where it is needed the most.

Sponsored by the Valdosta Fire Department, the Red Cross City of Valdosta Blood Drive will be at Fire Station #1, located at 106 South Oak Street, Valdosta, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take a few minutes out of your day and help save a life!

Streamline your donation experience and save up to 15 minutes by visiting RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass to complete your pre-donation reading and health history questions on day of your appointment.

Call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org. Download the Blood Donor App.