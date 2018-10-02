//Poem Contest Sponsored by American Chemical Society

Share with friends













VALDOSTA — The Southwest Georgia section of the American Chemical Society will celebrate National Chemistry Week 2018 with an illustrated poem contest.

Area elementary, middle, and high school students are encouraged to participate in this annual event by writing and illustrating a poem inspired by this year’s National Chemistry Week theme, “Chemistry is Out of This World.” Submissions must be 40 words or less and written in haiku, limerick, ode, ABC poem, free verse, end rhyme, or blank verse form. Participants are encouraged to explore topics related to light, the planets, stars, gases, the atmosphere, supernova, spectrum, and ultraviolet radiation.

All illustrated poem contest entries are due by Thursday, Nov. 1. A panel of judges representing Valdosta State University’s Department of Chemistry and the American Chemical Society will evaluate the entries for their artistic merit, message, originality and creativity, and neatness. A $50 cash prize will be awarded to the first place winner in each of four categories — kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade, sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade.

Winners will advance to the national contest.

National Chemistry Week is Oct. 21-27.

Please visit http://sowega.sites.acs.org/ for complete contest rules and an entry form.

Illustrated poems and completed entry forms should be submitted to Dr. Linda de la Garza, Department of Chemistry, Valdosta State University, 1500 N. Patterson St., Valdosta, Georgia, 31698.

The American Chemical Society is committed to “improving people’s lives through the transforming power of chemistry.” It advances science through peer-reviewed journals, research, conferences, grants, awards, and educational resources; advocates for chemistry by supporting innovation, science education, and environmentally and socially responsible public policy; educates the public through public outreach programs; supports future chemists with free educational resources, mentoring programs, student chapters, and high school chemistry clubs; promotes diversity through the empowerment of a diverse and inclusive membership and promoting innovation and advancement in the chemical sciences; and enables career development through personal consulting, career fairs, jobs database, and professional development courses.