//Pink Heals National Tour Graces Valdosta

VALDOSTA – You might have seen pink fire trucks and other pink first responder vehicles in Valdosta this past weekend. The Pink Heals National Tour came through Saturday, October 6, visiting people who are struggling with cancer, showing support.

The Pink Heals National Tour operates by the sale of merchandise, gifts, local sponsorship and in-kind donations to maintain vehicles, buy gas and travel across the country to visit individuals and share the program.

Tour drivers volunteer up to 21 days at a time to drive pink fire trucks and police cars across America and deliver the Pink Heals Program to communities. Local chapters use pink fire trucks and police cars as a visual reminder that people matter. Chapters partner with local businesses for home visits in order to provide visit recipients with donated goods, gift cards and services and to give the employees of those businesses the opportunity to bring joy, love and hope to people in need.