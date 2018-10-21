//Pinevale Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

VALDOSTA – Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from September 15 through October 15, 2018. In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Pinevale Elementary School students wanted to represent their culture.
Students were heavily involved throughout the month with the celebration. During the morning announcements students read in Spanish and in English about important people in Hispanic history. They decorated the cafeteria in a fiesta theme and also decorated the main hallway with a pictorial display of contributions by Hispanics with additional artwork created by Pinevale students.
#1TigernationPES