//Phoebe Putney One of Four in U.S. Using Genetic Testing for Cancer

ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital is one of only four tele-genetics programs in the country, which helps doctors detect a tumor earlier.
When patients come into the cancer center, they will be screened with genetic testing to determine if they have any preexisting conditions. From there, the genetic tests will aid in tailoring treatment to each patient.
Hereditary cancer, which is caused by damaged genes passed down within family lineages, is a type of cancer that can be detected – and treated- earlier. Genetic testing is an advantageous option for treatment/prevention.
