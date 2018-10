Share with friends













VALDOSTA – Crystal Powell’s Pine Grove Elementary fifth-grade Discovery students completed a study on business logos and advertising.

Students then designed an original logo for a T-shirt to represent their class. The fourth and fifth-grade Discovery students voted on which design they liked best.

Belle Broadfoot’s design was selected for the class shirt. All Discovery students were given an opportunity to purchase a T-shirt.

Congratulations to Belle for a job well done.