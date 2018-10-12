//Pet Supply Drive Monday for Hurricane Michael Relief at HSVL

VALDOSTA – The public is invited to a pet supply drive for Hurricane Michael relief hosted by the Human Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County and Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County’s Pet Rescue and Adoption. It will be held Monday, October 15 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County, located at 1740 W. Gordon Street, Valdosta.
They are requesting pet supplies to help those less fortunate. You can drop off towels, sheets, food bowls, litter boxes, scoops but they will accept any pet supplies (in good condition) and will be distributing to a few other animal rescues in areas hit hard by the storm.