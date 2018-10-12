//Pet Supply Drive Monday for Hurricane Michael Relief at HSVL

VALDOSTA – The public is invited to a pet supply drive for Hurricane Michael relief hosted by the Human Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County and Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County’s Pet Rescue and Adoption. It will be held Monday, October 15 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Humane Society of Valdosta-Lowndes County, located at 1740 W. Gordon Street, Valdosta.