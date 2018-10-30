//Obama, Trump to Visit Georgia for Pre-Primary Push

Share with friends













SOURCE: WCTV

ATLANTA – President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama will visit Georgia to boost their chosen candidates for the nationally-spotlighted race for governor.

Obama will campaign with Stacey Abrams and other Democrats at Morehouse College on Friday in Atlanta.

A White House official confirms Trump will be in Georgia on Sunday to campaign for Republican Brian Kemp as a final nationwide blitz for Trump ahead of the midterms. The time and location have not been announced.

Kemp and Abrams are racing in a state accustomed to business-minded governors.