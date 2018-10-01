//Newbern Middle School Receives Science Book Donation

VALDOSTA – Through the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, Subaru and its retailers are supporting the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) by donating over 70,000 award-winning science books to schools across the country.
Newbern is thrilled to be a recipient of school supplies and science books compliments of O’Steen Subaru in Valdosta. Our students love their new books!
PHOTO: Front Row: from left to right; Amaysha James, Canardia Berrian, Jada Holden, Cecilia White; Back Row: from left to right, Gerald Coffen, Camareye Scott, Jatravian Kelly, and Camron Bennett