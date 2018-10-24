//New Cop, Big Heart

Share with friends













ADEL – Adel Police Department Officer Taylor Greene is one of our newest police officers with the agency. (Fans might remember him from the wildly popular Lip Sync Challenge video.)

This past weekend he had the chance to meet “Devereck,” who is a student at Cook High School. Devereck’s bicycle was stolen from outside of a local store and he was very upset because his grandfather had recently bought him the bike.

Having a true servant’s heart, Officer Greene went above and beyond the call of duty, making sure Devereck was taken care of by letting him pick out a brand new bike at WalMart.