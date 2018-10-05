//National Pink Heals Tour to Stop in Valdosta

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Saturday, October 6, 2018, the National Pink Heals Tours is making a stop in Valdosta. Pink Heals is a program that partners with Public Safety, local businesses, and families to bring a community together. Through that program, first responders visit homes to show individuals suffering from illness that they are loved, cherished and valuable to others. The Pink Heals National Tour operates by the sale of merchandise, gifts, local sponsorship and in-kind donations to maintain their vehicles, buy gas and travel across the country to visit individuals and support local Pink Heal Chapters. The Pink Heals Valdosta/S. Georgia Chapter has several events lined up for this year’s tour.

There are several home visits planned on Saturday and Sunday throughout the Lowndes County community including a visit with a 3-year-old who has leukemia. Home visits are not for the general public.

The public is invited to participate in the following events to purchase Pink Heals merchandise, sign the Fire Trucks, and take pictures with the Firefighters wearing their Pink Firefighter Gear or show support for our community cancer patients and survivors.

• October 6, 2018 – 5:00 – 6:00 – Annual Valdosta Firefighter Ball (James H. Riverwater Conference Center.) Event sold-out. Pink Heal’s vehicles on display and merchandise are available for sale.

• October 8, 2018, 10:30 – 12:30 the Pearlman Cancer Center at South Georgia Medical Center

• October 8, 2018, 2:00 – 6:00 PM at Sam’s Club

“The Pink Heals Tour is about our community, our family, our neighbors, and our leaders and how it will help bring us back together to focus on one another.” Dave Graybill, Founder.

VFD Sergeant Darren Williams experienced the tour first-hand when he volunteered to travel with the trip. “It was a life-changing experience to see a real demonstration of supporting people and not causes,” said Williams. Williams is volunteering to work with the tour during their Valdosta and Gainesville Florida visits.

For more information about the National Pink Heals tour, you can visit their website at www.pinkfiretrucks.org.