//Moving Lane Closures Thursday in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – Drivers should plan for temporary moving lane closures Thursday on Jerry Jones Drive/Eager Road in Valdosta as a contractor performs foundation drilling and sampling.

The moving lane closures are scheduled between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Jerry Jones Drive/Eager Road from Baytree Road to North Oak Street. Drivers should watch for advance warning signs and flaggers. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control at major intersections. The schedule is subject to change depending on weather and traffic conditions.

This is preliminary work for the proposed future widening of Jerry Jones Drive/Eager Road from Baytree Road to North Oak Street. The project is expected to be advertised for bid in 2020.