//Military Mom Comes Home, Surprises Son at School

VALDOSTA – Pine Grove Elementary School’s Pre-K student, Gabriel, got the surprise of his short lifetime on his mom’s return home from military duty.

Technical Sergeant Ruth Rodriguez returned home after serving a one-year remote tour in South Korea and surprised her son at school. His teacher, Kati Wilson, told him a special guest was coming and to meet the guest at the door with a bouquet of flowers. When Gabriel rounded the corner he saw his mom and they gave each other a long and loving embrace.

PHOTO: Gabriel and Technical Sergeant Ruth Rodriguez