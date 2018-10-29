//Man Surrenders, Without Presumed Gunshot Wound

Share with friends













SOURCE: Story, photo, Madison County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON CO, Fla – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Taylor County Sheriff’s Office had active felony arrest warrants (Burglary and Aggravated Assault) for John Anthony Russell for his involvement in an incident that occurred on Thursday, October 25, 2018 at a residence. The homeowner who knew Russell reportedly fired multiple shots at him. Russell fled into the woods behind the residence. K-9 deputies tracked Russell to a location where a vehicle had recently been parked. Russell was thought to have a gunshot wound or other injury to his abdomen at that time. Investigators learned that Russell made threats by phone to kill all law enforcement officers who locate him.

The manhunt was on for Russell, 48, 5’4″, 165 pounds, with “salt and pepper hair” and hazel eyes, last seen wearing blue jeans and no shirt, with a last known address in Lamont, Florida. The public was warned by MCSO that Russell should be considered armed and dangerous, not to approach him, and to provide any tips that could help locate him.

According to the MCSO, Russell surrendered himself to Madison County Sheriff’s Office Investigators at a location in Taylor County without further incident. Russell did not have a gunshot wound and was found to be without any injuries. Russell will be turned over to Taylor County deputies and transported to the Taylor County Jail were he will be booked on Madison County Arrest Warrants.

“I personally thank Taylor County Sheriff Wayne Padgett and his deputies for their assistance during this incident,” commented MCSO Major David Harper. “I am extremely proud of the partnership between the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in our shared efforts to keep both our communities safe and secure.”