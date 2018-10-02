//Man Arrested This Morning for Bank Robbery in Tifton

Share with friends













SOURCE: WALB, WTXL

TIFTON – South Georgia Banking Company, located on 2nd Street in Tifton, was robbed this morning according to Sgt. Daniel Ray of the Tifton Police Department.

Law Enforcement officials from the Tifton Police Department, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Natural Resources K-9 unit were on the scene. The FBI, Valdosta office, was called in to investigate. A search was conducted and the suspect, Randy Angelo Hill of Tifton, was discovered hiding in a drainage ditch around 10:45 a.m. Hill was taken into custody and is being held at the Tift County Jail.

Eighth Street Middle School was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure but reopened before day’s end.