//Lowndes Softball Has Record-Setting Season

The Vikettes are currently hitting .381 as a team with an incredible on-base percentage of .464!!!

They have hit 32 home runs, averaging 10 hits a game, and 8.4 runs a game…

Currently, two Vikettes are hitting over .500:

Senior Rylin Hedgecock (.586)

Senior Sophie Sumner (.508)

Two Vikettes are hitting over .400:

Sophomore Tori Hedgecock (.485)

Senior Madison May (.426)

Two Vikettes are hitting over .300:

Sophomore Lexie Metts (.376)

Senior Jacie Johns (.342)

Three Vikettes are .275 or higher:

Junior Kayden Dickey (.283)

Sophomore Joiner Merritt (.280)

Freshman Jolee Camp (.275)

One of the most impressive stats on the season for the Vikettes, is that in game situations with runners on 3rd base and less than 2 outs, the Vikettes have scored that runner 44 out of 50 times. That’s an astounding 88 percent!!!

The Vikettes host Etowah in the first round of the state playoffs next Wednesday. Games are scheduled for 5pm and 7pm.”