//Lowndes County Participates in Jumpstart’s Read for the Record

VALDOSTA – On October 25, 2018, Lowndes County kindergarten students participated in Jumpstart’s Read for the Record®. Members of the Lowndes County Board of Education visited schools and spent time reading to students. This annual campaign was launched over a decade ago to highlight the importance of building early literacy and language skills for every child, so that all children have the opportunity to succeed. This campaign gathers over two million people together around the world to read the same book on the same day.