//LHS Vikings V. Tift County High: Get Your Tickets

Share with friends













VALDOSTA – On Friday October 12, 2018 the Vikings enter region play when they host Tift County High in the Region 1-7A opener for both teams. Both teams are ranked in the top 20 of Class 7A in Georgia. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM at the Martin Stadium.

Tickets for this game are on sale at the ticket office. Single game reserved seat tickets are $8 each. All tickets at the gate will be $10. All seats are reserved seats.

The Viking Ticket Office is located in the Lowndes Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. Please note the ticket office has moved since last season. The ticket office is located in the east end of the Board Office next to Norman Drive and across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Ticket office hours this week are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm.