//LHS Adopts Sister School in Hurricane Ravaged Seminole County

VALDOSTA – As many of you know, several Georgia counties were devastatingly impacted from the storm. Specifically, in Seminole County (Donalsonville, GA), students have not returned to school. Many families are still without power and basic necessities.

Lowndes High School has decided to “adopt” Seminole County Schools as a sister school to assist. The entire school system (grades k-12) has 1470 students. These students, teachers, and families need our help!

Our goal is to raise $3,300, which represents approximately $1.00 from each student and staff member at LHS. We are calling it #Give your 1! Additionally, they are in need of classroom supplies for their Kindergarten classes. At Seminole Elementary School, the entire Kindergarten wing of the building was demolished. The roof was ripped off, and the building was flooded. The middle and high school sustained damage as well.

So, you can help by:

1. Making a financial donation – At the Crimson Cafe, Front Office, Student Check-In or Guidance Office. Our goal is $1.00 per student and faculty member!

OR

2. The following items are needed and can be turned in at the main office:

School Supplies of any kind – Suggestions:

Crayons, Highlighters, Markers, Pencils, Notebook Paper, Glue Sticks, Construction Paper, Notebooks, Copy Paper, Notepads, Dry Erase Markers, Book Bags, Erasers, Color Pencils, Spiral Notebooks, etc.

Clothing Items Needed:

T-shirts ages 5-10

Socks (in the package) ages 5-10

Underwear (in the package) ages 5-10

Jogging Pants ages 5-10

Cleaning Supplies Needed:

Hand sanitizer

Hand soap

Toilet Tissue

Alcohol Wipes

Ziplock Bags (quart and gallon size)

Kleenex

Clorox Wipes

OR

3. If you are unable to give money or supplies at this time, we will need assistance in sorting and packing these items.

We will take donations now through November 2, 2018.