//LCS Win Silver Golden Radish Award

LOWNDES – Lowndes County Schools won Silver level recognition at the 2018 Golden Radish Award ceremony held at the Georgia Freight Depot in Atlanta. The Golden Radish Award recognizes school districts for best practices in farm to school programs, exposing students to new foods through taste test and incorporating cooking and gardening activities in the curriculum. Lowndes County was one of 84 Georgia school districts recognized.

Photo 1 – Donna Hendley, Director of Nutrition

Photo 2 – Donna Hendley and staff members Mary Preston and Cansas Bussey

Photo 3 – Award (below)