//LCS’ Teacher of the Year Gets Car for Year

VALDOSTA – Congratulations to Stephanie Peterson, Lowndes County School’s 2018-2019 system Teacher of the Year. Thanks to Tom Kelly, General Manager of Langdale Honda, Stephanie has earned the use of a 2018 Honda Accord during her one year tenure as System Teacher of the Year.

This prize package includes free use of the car, free maintenance, gas, and insurance for the year. Tom Kelly and his staff at Langdale Honda show their respect for VCS teachers.

Photo 1 : Stephanie Peterson receiving keys from Tom Kelly (General Manager of Langdale Honda), her family and Langdale Honda Staff Members