//Large Meth Bust Nets 16, Sentenced This Week

SOURCE: Moultrie Observer

ALBANY, Ga. — U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, Charles E. Peeler, announced Thursday, October 25, that five more individuals involved in a methamphetamine distribution ring were sentenced by Judge Leslie J. Abrams on Wednesday, in U.S. Federal Court in Albany. Eleven defendants were sentenced earlier this week for the same drug ring.

Agents of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Georgia Bureau of Investigations, Georgia Department of Corrections, Georgia Department of Community Supervision, Mid-South Narcotics Task Force, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Tift County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Grady County Sheriff’s Office, Berrien County Sheriff’s Office, Cook County Sheriff’s Office, Leon County (Florida) Sheriff’s Office, Volusia County (Florida) Bureau of Investigation and Moultrie Police Department worked the case.

Authorities have estimated the 30-person ring was responsible for distributing 20 kilograms of meth from May until November 2016 in and around Moultrie. Evidence of transactions were found to have also occurred in Atlanta and parts of Florida.

The five new defendants are:

• Artaviouis Williams, age 33, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 180 months to serve and 5 years supervised release.

• Derrick Wright, age 31, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and was sentenced to 192 months to serve and 5 years supervised release.

• Heather Crawford, age 36, of Cecil, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and was sentenced to 96 months to serve and 5 years supervised release.

• Cedric Butts, age 29, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and was sentenced to 200 months to serve and 5 years supervised release.

• Shaquese McIntyre, age 22, of Moultrie, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine (Count 1) and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime (Count 2) and was sentenced to 160 months to serve and 4 years supervised release.

Assistant United States Attorney Leah E. McEwen is prosecuting the case for the United States.