//Lane Closure on Smithbriar Drive and North Oak Street This Week

For the safety of motorists and pedestrians traveling eastbound on Smithbriar Drive at the intersection with the southbound lane of North Oak Street, this section of the roadway will be closed during the repairs, beginning at 0800 hrs to 1500 hrs.

This repair work will impact traffic flow in both directions on Smithbriar Drive.

Motorists are urged to adhere to all traffic control devices in place to detour traffic around this area.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 229-259-3530.