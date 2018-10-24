//Kids Free This Sunday at Wild Adventures Theme Park

Share with friends













Monster-Sized Costume Contest During Kid-O-Ween

VALDOSTA, Ga. – This weekend marks the final days of Halloween fun at Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia, and the park is celebrating with free kid’s admissions and a monster-sized costume contest.

Kid-O-Ween continues this Saturday and Sunday at Wild Adventures with trick-or-treating, costume parades, new shows, and a brand new area for kids: Pumpkinville.

On Sunday, Oct. 28, all kids ages 9 and under, accompanied by a paying adult or season passholder, will receive free admission to the park.

The first 100 children 13 and under to register for the monster-sized costume contest will compete for the grand prize of two 2019 Gold Season Passes, valued at $240. Registration begins when the park opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday, October 28 at the front gate.

The contest starts at 1:45 p.m. at Lakeside Showplace where independent judges will be looking for the most creative and fun costume.

Terror in the Wild also comes to a close this weekend with the final events this Friday and Saturday night. Wild Adventures introduced four new haunted attractions and scare zones this year, including The Mine, Wasteland, Happy Acres Asylum and The Last Stop Tire Shop.

Terror in the Wild begins at dusk and is not recommended for children under 12.

Terror in the Wild and Kid-O-Ween are included with park admission or a season pass, including the new Pre-K Free Kid’s Season Pass available to all children ages three to five-years-old. Parents interested in receiving a free season pass for their child can visit WildAdventures.com/Pre-K for more information and to register.

2019 Season Passes are on sale now through Oct. 31 at the guaranteed lowest price. 2019 Season Passes can be used for the remainder of 2018 and the entire 2019 season.

For more information about Terror in the Wild, Kid-O-Ween, 2019 Season Passes or the Pre-K Free Kids Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year.